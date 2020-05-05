Rafael Nadal pessimistic about return to action before 2021

Rafael Nadal does not expect to return to play competitive tennis until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has led to the cancellation of Wimbledon and the postponement of the French Open to September, while status of the US Open, scheduled to take place as usual in late August, remains unclear.

Nadal has said he had practically written off the remainder of the year and is now looking to the Australian Open in January 2021 as the next tournament he will play.

I would sign up to being ready for 2021. Rafael Nadal

"I hope we can return before the end of the year but unfortunately, I don't think so," the world No 2 told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"I would sign up to being ready for 2021," the Spaniard added.

"I'm more worried about the Australian Open than what occurs at the end of this year. I think 2020 is practically lost. I hope we can start up again next year, I really hope that's the case."

