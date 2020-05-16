Nick Kyrgios claims Andy Murray is better than Novak Djokovic during Instagram chat

1:59 Nick Kyrgios asked Andy Murray to 'give the people what they want' and play doubles with him during an entertaining Instagram Live Nick Kyrgios asked Andy Murray to 'give the people what they want' and play doubles with him during an entertaining Instagram Live

Nick Kyrgios has reiterated his belief Andy Murray is a better tennis player than world No 1 Novak Djokovic while the British great has offered an encouraging update on his injury recovery.

The pair, who are known to be on good terms on tour, shared an entertaining - if not bizarre at times - chat via Instagram Live as the coronavirus continues to provide an intriguing access into athletes' lives.

Murray, who has already spoken to long-time rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic on social media since the start of the pandemic, appeared embarrassed as Kyrgios told the Scot is "one of the good ones" while drinking red wine.

"I think you should have one of the best careers ever," said world No 40 Kyrgios.

"I think you are better than Djokovic. Djokovic was playing dodgeball on my serve and you were slapping it for a winner. He was trying to dodge it; you were on it like a light."

Novak Djokovic leads the head to head with Andy Murray 25-11

In a typically expressionless reply, Murray said: "The results would suggest otherwise."

Kyrgios showered Murray with continued praise during the light-hearted conversation, telling the former world No 1 he was "better than the Big Three".

The Australian referenced a one-sided defeat to Murray at the Rogers Cup in Montreal in 2014, a month after Kyrgios emerged to wider consciousness with a stunning victory against the Spaniard at Wimbledon.

"I literally felt like I didn't know what tennis was that day," Kyrgios said. "I wanted to walk off after the first four games, honestly."

He added: "When you returned my serve, which Rafa didn't, I knew I was in trouble."

Novak or Nadal or feds or anyone next? Let’s be OPEN & HONEST — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) May 16, 2020

Kyrgios also pleaded with Murray to "give the people what they want" and form a doubles partnership, while the two-time Wimbledon champion indicated he should return to tour from a pelvic injury when the ATP Tour eventually resumes.

"I feel pretty good I was doing well before the injury at the Davis Cup," said Murray, who was forced to sit out most of Great Britain's matches at the team event in November.

"I think when things get back to normal, I will be alright."