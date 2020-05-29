Petra Kvitova wins all-Czech crown on return to action

Petra Kvitova won an all-Czech tournament in Prague

Petra Kvitova returned to court dressed for the French Open as she triumphed in an all-Czech tournament.

The Prague tournament - played without fans and with ball boys and girls wearing gloves and face masks - was one of the first after professional tennis was suspended in early March as the world went into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

With the French Open originally set to take place this week, Kvitova wore the clothing collection she had ready for the season's second Grand Slam.

"If there will be the French Open, then Nike has something else for me," Kvitova said.

"I played better every day, so that is very positive," she added on her return to action.

Kvitova (L) receives the trophy from Czech Tennis Association President Ivo Kaderka

Kvitova did not drop a set in the three-round tournament, beating Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-3 in a rain-delayed final.

In the men's draw, 20-year-old Michael Vrbensky beat Zdenek Kolar 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 10-8. The 405th ranked Vrbensky had beaten top seed Jiri Vesely, ranked 65th, in the first round.

