Nick Kyrgios, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will play exhibition tennis matches in Berlin in July

Nick Kyrgios will hope he will be allowed to travel to Germany for the events

Tennis stars Nick Kyrgios, Alexander Zverev and Elina Svitolina have agreed to play exhibition matches in Berlin in July.

One exhibition event will run from July 13-15 on the grass courts of the Steffi Graf Stadium, while the other will be played on a hard court in a hangar in the city's closed Tempelhof airport from July 17-19.

With professional tennis currently shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament marks the return of tour-level tennis to Berlin for the first time since 2008, when the International German Championships was last played on the WTA Tour.

Elina Svitolina will headline the women's events

Each of the events will feature six men and six women, and there will be 200,000 euros ($222,000) in total prize money.

Kyrgios and Zverev will be joined by Dominic Thiem and 18-year-old Italian sensation Jannik Sinner for the men's events, with two more participants announced at a later date.

Svitolina, Kiki Bertens, Julia Goerges and Andrea Petkovic will play in the women's tournaments, with two places still to be confirmed.

Organisers are working on arrangements to allow Kyrgios to travel to Germany from Australia for the events.

