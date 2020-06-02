Harriet Dart excited to be playing tennis again

Harriet Dart leads the line-up at the National Tennis Centre

Harriet Dart is excited to be playing tennis again as she leads the line-up at the newly-created Progress Tour Women's Championships next month.

The event, to be played at the National Tennis Centre from July 14-18, is the latest addition to the calendar supported by the Lawn Tennis Association LTA) which gives professional British players the chance to compete before the main tours restart in August.

Dart has been craving competitive tennis

Naomi Broady, Samantha Murray and 17-year-old Emma Raducanu are also expected to play, but top British stars Johanna Konta and Heather Watson are not due to be involved currently.

Dart said: "I'm so excited to compete again.

"It's great that the Progress Tour Women's Championships is giving the British women a chance to play matches and restart our careers in a way which is going to be safe for us and everyone involved."

It is the seventh event at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton over a six-week period, including the Battle of the Brits on June 23 - an event hosted by Jamie Murray that will see his brother Andy, Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans all compete.

