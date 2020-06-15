Andy Murray's history at Queen's Club with the tournament cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Andy Murray is the king of Queen's Club

After this year's Queen's Club cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, we look at Andy Murray's unbelievable record at the tournament.

The Scot's record haul of five titles between 2009 and 2016 remains an impressive feat and there is little doubt he has been the King of Queen's over the years.

In 2019 he returned from hip surgery to win the doubles event alongside Feliciano Lopez.

Here, we take a look back at how Murray has been the dominant force at Queen's Club over the years...

First triumph

Murray became the first British champion at Queen's Club since Bunny Austin in 1938 as he claimed a historic first grass-court tournament after beating James Blake 7-5 6-4 in the 2009 final.

The 22-year-old world No 3 dropped serve only twice all week, and did not lose a set on his way to lifting the title.

Second victory

He followed up his success in 2009 by completing the perfect Wimbledon preparation by fighting back to defeat hard-hitting Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 in the 2011 final, which was only the third Monday final in the tournament's history.

Murray became the first Briton to win the tournament more than once since Francis Gordon Lowe, who was champion in 1913, 1914 and 1925.

Vintage year

Murray was forced to come from behind to beat world No 12 Marin Cilic to win the Aegon Championships for the third time in 2013.

It was to be a lucky hat-trick of titles for the Scot, who went on to claim his first Wimbledon crown just a few weeks later with a memorable win over Novak Djokovic.

Record-equalling win

Murray sealed a record-equalling fourth title at Queen's Club in 2015 with a majestic 6-3 6-4 demolition of South Africa's Kevin Anderson after being forced to play two matches in one day.

The 28-year-old joined John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Andy Roddick and Lleyton Hewitt as the only four-time winners of the Wimbledon warm-up event in the Open era.

Historic fifth

Murray became the most successful player at the tournament after beating Milos Raonic to claim a historic fifth title.

The British No 1 ran out 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-3 in a high-quality final to successfully defend last year's title and earn a record haul.

A few weeks later he became a two-time Wimbledon champion when he beat the same opponent in the final.

The comeback

The Scot won the doubles title in first tournament since career-saving hip surgery alongside Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

The pair defeated Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 10-5 in a thrilling final.

Murray said: "My hip has felt great, pain-free. I'll try to keep progressing, but am just happy to be back on the court."

Players who have won at Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year: Joshua Pim 1893 Harold Mahony 1896 Tony Wilding 1910-11-12 Don Budge 1937 Bob Falkenburg 1948 Ted Schroeder 1949 Frank Sedgman 1952 Rod Laver 1962 Roy Emerson 1964, 1965 John Newcombe 1967 Jimmy Connors 1982 John McEnroe 1984 Boris Becker 1985 Pete Sampras 1995, 1999 Lleyton Hewitt 2002 Rafael Nadal 2008 Andy Murray 2013, 2016

