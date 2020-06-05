Dan Evans struggled to let go of his pent-up anger following drugs ban

Dan Evans found it difficult to cope with his temper following his one-year drugs ban

Britain's Dan Evans revealed he found it difficult to let go of the anger he felt following his one-year ban from tennis for cocaine use in 2017.

Evans, who tested positive at the Barcelona Open, returned to the circuit in April 2018 and is currently ranked at a career-high 28.

He consulted a sports psychologist to help him deal with anger management issues resulting from the suspension and the Briton admits he found it difficult to control his temper during a difficult time in his life.

"When I first sat down with the sports psychologist, he said I was probably one of the angriest people he had ever spoken to," Evans told the My Sporting Mind podcast.

"After I came back, he said I had so much pent-up anger from the ban and how I was speaking about things.

"During some parts of the ban, you're disgusted with what you did, but you have to move on at some point, there has to be a line under the end of what you've done."

I had played for my country a lot, and they were not so forthcoming with helping me get back into tournaments. That's where the anger came from. It was difficult. Dan Evans

Evans did not have it easy on his return to the ATP Tour and was left off the Wimbledon wildcard list in 2018, having to play pre-qualifying events before his home Grand Slam.

"Coming back, I had a few issues with trying to get back to play and getting into tournaments, and I wasn't getting the easiest of help from the people I had helped before," said the 30-year-old.

"I had played for my country a lot, and they were not so forthcoming with helping me get back into tournaments. That's where the anger came from. It was difficult. But we all sat down and got it out of the way."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android