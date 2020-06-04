Coco Gauff demands change in passionate speech at Black Lives Matter protest

Coco Gauff says she will use her platform to 'spread vital information, spread awareness and fight racism'

Coco Gauff says "tough conversations" must be had in the fight against racism, as she demanded change in an emotional speech at a Black Lives Matter protest.

Widespread protests continue to take place across America after George Floyd, an African-American, was killed on May 25 when former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Speaking in her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, 16-year-old Gauff described her anguish at protesting against "the same thing" her grandmother did more than 50 years ago and says remaining silent amounts to "choosing the side of the oppressor".

"We must first love each other, no matter what," Gauff said.

"We must have the tough conversations with friends. I've spent all week having tough conversations, trying to educate my non-black friends on how they can help the movement.

"Second, we need to take action. Yes we're all here protesting.

"It's in your hands to vote for my future, for my brothers' future and for your future. That's one way to make change.

"Third, you need to use your voice. No matter how big or small your platform is, you need to use your voice.

"I saw a Doctor (Martin Luther) King quote that said the silence of the good people is worse than the brutality of the bad people, so you need to not be silent because if you are choosing silence you are choosing the side of the oppressor.

"I've heard many things this past week and one of the things I've heard is 'well it's not my problem'. This is why I have to tell you this. If you listen to black music, if you like black culture and have black friends, then this is your fight too."

Gauff is determined to use her platform in the battle against racism and called on people to educate themselves on the issue.

My speech at the peaceful protest in my hometown of Delray Beach, Florida. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/Jeyswzt7n5 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) June 4, 2020

"I demand change now and I'm sad that it takes another black man's life to be lost for all of this to happen, but we have to understand that this has been going on for years," she added.

"This is not just about George Floyd. This is about Trayvon Martin. This is about Eric Garner. This is about Breonna Taylor.

"I was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here, at 16, still demanding change?

"It breaks my heart, because I'm fighting for the future for my brothers. I'm fighting for the future for my future kids. I'm fighting for the future for my future grandchildren.

"So we must change now, and I promise to always use my platform to spread vital information, spread awareness and fight racism.

"Black lives have always mattered. They mattered then, they matter now and they will matter in the future."