Naomi Osaka affirms Black Lives Matter support after online criticism to 'stay in her lane'

Naomi Osaka says she will continue campaigning for change and 'a better future'

Naomi Osaka is determined her voice will be heard on the subject of racial injustice, despite online critics calling for her to "stay in her lane".

The two-time Grand Slam champion has faced a backlash on social media after throwing her support behind the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis after a police officer was filmed kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while arresting him.

Osaka, who has Japanese and Haitian parents but grew up and lives mostly in the United States, says she has no intention of backing down and hopes to help drive real and permanent social change.

"I'm vocal because I believe in the movement and want to try to use my platform to facilitate change," Osaka said.

"George Floyd's murder and the situation generally in America has had a big impact on me. Being silent is never the answer. Everyone should have a voice in the matter and use it."

In response to her comments on social media, Osaka has been told by some to focus on tennis but has chosen to respond to her critics.

I hate when random people say athletes shouldn’t get involved with politics and just entertain. Firstly, this is a human rights issue. Secondly, what gives you more right to speak than me? By that logic if you work at IKEA you are only allowed to talk about the “GRÖNLID” 🤷🏽‍♀️? — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) June 4, 2020

"I probably shouldn't read all the trolling but it's hard to avoid," she said. "I'm more sad for them than myself. To be so hateful and ignorant can't be an easy way to live life.

"We have been trying for hundreds of years and a change is long overdue. I do think this time there is a different feel and energy, and the protests are so far-reaching. There have even been BLM marches in Japan. That makes me so happy.

"So, I'm hopeful for change, I'll keep campaigning for change, and I demand a better future for the next generation."