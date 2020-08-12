Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini all feature on entry list for Generali Open

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev could both feature in next month's ATP Tour event in Austria

Three of the world's top 10 are set to feature in next month's Generali Open, as defending champion Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini all headline a star-studded line-up for the event in Kitzbühel from September 8-13.

Thiem's triumph 12 months ago saw him become the first man to triumph on home soil at this tournament since Thomas Muster in 1993, and the Austrian is among 10 players within the top 20 of the FedEx ATP rankings on the entry list.

Fabio Fognini, Roberto Bautista Agut, Diego Schwartzman, Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov, Cristian Garin and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also set to compete in the ATP 250 level tournament, which will be held during the second week of the US Open.

To be eligible to compete in Kitzbühel, top 10 players must have competed and lost at the US Open by September 7 or the start of qualifying, whilst other players still competing at the Grand Slam tournament will be withdrawn at this deadline.

However, this year's event at Flushing Meadows has been hit with a series of withdrawals, and it will be the first US Open main draw since 1999 that has featured neither Roger Federer nor defending champion Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will both miss this year's US Open

The ATP Tour resumes on August 20 with the Western & Southern Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event which will now be held in New York.

The tournament was scheduled to take place in Cincinnati, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was moved to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

