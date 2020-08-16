Kei Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of US Open

Kei Nishikori is going into self-isolation after contracting COVID-19

Japan's Kei Nishikori has tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida - just two weeks ahead of the US Open that begins in New York on August 31.

The 30-year-old former world No 4 has been staying at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and pulled out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open, which is also being played at Flushing Meadows, before the Grand Slam.

"This morning while still in Florida, I got tested for COVID-19 and tested positive," Nishikori said in a statement. "I will have to pull out of the Cincinnati tournament at this time.

"We were planning to fly to New York tomorrow but will obviously now stay in Florida."

Nishikori added that he had "very little symptoms" and would go into self-isolation.

Rafael Nadal has already withdrawn from this year's US Open

A number of players have already withdrawn from this year's US Open over fears of contracting the coronavirus.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal and women's world No 1 Ashleigh Barty are among those who refused to travel, while reigning women's champion Bianca Andreescu has also pulled out, saying the pandemic had compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form.

