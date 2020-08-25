Johanna Konta through to Western & Southern Open quarter-finals

Johana Konta cruised to victory against Vera Zvonareva

Britain's Johanna Konta made it through to the Western & Southern Open quarter-finals for the second time in her career after a fine win against veteran Vera Zvonareva.

Konta put in a dominant display to defeat Russia's world No 95 Zvonareva 6-4 6-2 in the third round in New York thanks to another classy performance.

Konta will now wait to find out who her opponent in the last eight will be, with the 23-times Grand Slam champion meeting Greek Maria Sakkari in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

She was always in control against 2006 champion Zvonareva, serving with power and accuracy while also peppering a collection of forehand winners.

Konta has just dropped eight games in her two matches and with a number of the top seeds already out, she will be a title contender, eyeing up a fourth WTA tournament win.

She said on her on-court interview: "I don't think Serena really needs an introduction of any sort, if I play her I am going to be doing my best, but equally if I play Maria I am going to be doing my best.

"Maria and I have had some pretty incredible battles, especially last year, so I am sure they are going to have a great match and I will have a tough match whoever I play.

"I am happy to be back playing, I enjoy playing at these courts here at Flushing Meadows, so it is nice we have back-to-back tournaments here."

Also moving into the quarter-finals with early and easy wins were Anett Kontaveit and Elise Mertens.

Kontaveit came through against Marie Bouzkova 6-3 6-3 while Mertens proved too good for Veronika Kudermetova 6-2 6-3.

