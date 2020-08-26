Kei Nishikori tests negative for COVID-19, but withdraws from US Open

Kei Nishikori tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive twice this month but he has decided to skip the US Open anyway.

The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt event after his first positive test, casting doubt over his participation in the Grand Slam tournament which starts on Monday.

"I am happy to announce that I tested negative for COVID. I will slowly pick up my practice schedule tomorrow," the former world No 4 said on his website.

"Having said that, I (together with my team) have decided to skip the US Open this year. After such a long break I feel that returning in a best of five long-match setting is not smart until I am fully ready to do so," Nishikori added.

"It's disappointing as I love the US Open and have great memories there," he said. "I will start on the clay."

Nishikori lost in the 2014 final to Marin Cilic and was also a semi-finalist in New York in 2016 and 2018.

