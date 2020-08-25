Johanna Konta says Thomas Hogstedt partnership is 'a work in progress'

Johanna Konta has spoken about her new coach Thomas Hogstedt

Johanna Konta says her working partnership with coach Thomas Hogstedt is "a work in progress", despite it showing encouraging signs at the Western & Southern Open.

The British No 1 stayed on course for a first WTA title in over three years as she eased past Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament in New York on Tuesday.

Konta, who last lifted a Tour title in Miami in 2017, continued the impressive form which saw her sweep past Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens in the previous round.

Zvonareva, at 35, making a comeback to the higher reaches of the sport, won this title way back in 2006, but Konta was too strong.

I don't see why it can't [work] but also I'm leaving space for both of us to be ourselves and to make sure it works for both of us. Konta on her partnership with Thomas Hogstedt

Konta, who has teamed up with Maria Sharapova's longtime coach Hogstedt after splitting with Dimitri Zavialoff, played down the impact the Swede has made during her press conference.

"Well it's still very early days. I mean, this is the third week I have spent with him so in terms of what he's bringing to the table, I think it's still very much a work in progress," said Konta, who is eyeing up a fourth WTA tournament win.

"We're still trying to figure out on how we work together and I'm listening intently to him on his views on things on court for me and just in general, so I'm enjoying that process of just getting to know each other for now.

"In terms of getting in touch, it was through my agents. Basically when Dimitri and I stopped, it was just about I guess opening up options and communications on seeing who's available and they were the ones who brought names to me."

She added: "When the name came up of Thomas being available, that was exciting for me so that's why we are where we are right now and to be honest, I'm taking it day by day and I'm enjoying getting to know him.

"I have a lot of respect for him. He's had a lot of success with a lot of players and obviously that's going to be for a reason. Obviously certain people match up well but I think I'm giving it every opportunity for it to work out well. I don't see why it can't but also I'm leaving space for both of us to be ourselves and to make sure it works for both of us."

