US Open: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win fourth successive wheelchair doubles title

Gordon Reid (L) and Alfie Hewett (R) celebrate another US Open success as a partnership

British pair Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have won their fourth successive US Open men’s wheelchair doubles title.

The top seeds beat French second seeds Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 6-4 6-1 to win their eighth Slam.

Hewett, who along with Reid won their first US Open title together in 2017, will also play in the men's singles final against Japan's top seed Shingo Kunieda on Sunday.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Reid.

"These are unusual times. It's been six months since we last had the opportunity to compete.

"A massive thanks to Alfie. It's now a few in the bag and I hope it's not the last."

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne failed to defend his men's quad title after he was knocked out at the round-robin stage following a 6-2 6-1 defeat by Dutchman Sam Schroder.

Two-time champion Lapthorne said on Twitter: "No good for me in this year's singles, my title defence comes to an end. My tennis this week has been about as good as the West Ham ownership. Doubles final in a bit and then back home and a rethink. Thanks for all the support."

