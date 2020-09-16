Italian Open: Novak Djokovic wins on return after US Open incident

0:55 The world No 1 commenced his campaign in Rome with a straight sets victory The world No 1 commenced his campaign in Rome with a straight sets victory

Novak Djokovic returned to a competitive tennis court for the first time since his US Open incident and beat Salvatore Caruso in straight sets in Rome.

The world No 1 said that he will never forget the incident which saw him disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball struck in annoyance.

Prior to the Italian Open, he had stated that it he didn't foresee it creating 'any major issues' with regards to playing well on his return to the tour.

Djokovic's assertions were proved to be correct as he dispatched the Italian qualifier Caruso 6-3 6-2 in one hour and 24 minutes on Wednesday.

The Serbian is going in search of his fifth title at the competition and the win improved his record to 51 victories in 60 matches at the event.

"I was actually looking forward to an official match as soon as possible after what happened in New York as I feel the sentiment on court needs to be positive," Djokovic said after his victory.

"I didn't feel any emotional or mental blockages or any drama playing a match today. I felt very comfortable," Djokovic said.

"Caruso was a very good test for me. I was very pleased how I handled myself in important moments of the match."

He will now face either Filip Krajinovic or Marco Cecchinato, the man who knocked out Britain's Kyle Edmund, in the next round.

🇮🇹 An Open Era-record 8️⃣ Italians are in the Rome Round of 32 🇮🇹 #IBI20 pic.twitter.com/pFWP2fDNnx — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 16, 2020

Wild card Jannik Sinner continued to enjoy himself on the clay courts as he dispatched Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-7 (9-11) 6-2.

During his first-round match, Sinner kept his composure to push past the tempestuous Benoit Paire.

This time, he disrupted Tsitsipas throughout and made the most of it being the higher-ranked player's first competitive match on clay this season.

The nine-time champion Rafael Nadal will begin his title defence on Wednesday evening against last week's US Open semi-finalist Pablo Carreno Busta.

Nadal goes into the encounter having never lost to his opponent, they've met five times prior, and he has lost just six of his 61 previous matches at the event in Rome.

Injury halts Tsonga's season

The world No 52's season is over due to injury

A lingering lower back problem has forced Jo-Wilfried Tsonga out of his home Grand Slam at the French Open and the rest of 2020.

The 35-year-old has not played since lower back pain forced him to retire from his first-round match at the Australian Open in January against Alexei Popyrin while trailing 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-1.

"I still have the morale, the rage, the desire and the motivation to come back in 2021," he said.

"I'm hoping that things will develop for the better. Getting back to the courts and fighting against all these incredible players would be a dream."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android.