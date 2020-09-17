The Fed Cup is changing its name to honour tennis great Billie Jean King

The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman

Billie Jean King's trailblazing role in tennis is being recognised with the rebranding of the Fed Cup in her name.

The announcement ties in with the 50th anniversary of King and eight other players, known as the 'Original 9', breaking away from the tennis establishment to form their own circuit and leading to the foundation of the WTA.

"It's very exciting. I'm still not sure it's true. Then my mind always turns to what I want to accomplish - let's get going. It's really an honour and I'm very grateful," she said.

"I remember the first Federation Cup in 1963. I love history and I remember saying, 'We have to make it this year, we have to win the very first one, it's historical'. And [my team-mates] were like, 'OK, OK, already'.

"And we did win and it was really special. When I see the Fed Cup trophy today I look at the first one and I think about us. I remember how excited I was."

Be bold. Make history.



Fed Cup is now the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas#BillieJeanKingCup pic.twitter.com/jf8NJm2oZE — Billie Jean King Cup (@FedCup) September 17, 2020

King went on to win five more Fed Cup titles as a player, one as a player-captain and three as solely captain, making her the most successful individual in the competition's history.

The name change comes ahead of the first edition of the new finals week - delayed from 2020 - which will take place next year in Budapest, with 12 teams battling it out for the trophy.

A prize money fund of 18million US dollars (£13.7m) will be paid out, the biggest for an annual women's team competition and equivalent to the Davis Cup.

King, who won 39 Grand Slam titles across singles and doubles, continues to dedicate herself to championing women and fighting for equality.

