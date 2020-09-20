Simona Halep moves into semi-finals in Rome

The top seed will face Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals

Simona Halep is two victories away from a first Italian Open title after Yulia Putintseva retired injured during their quarter-final clash in Rome.

Halep was leading 6-2 2-0 when her opponent called it a day due to a lower back problem.

Top seed Halep has twice lost in the final at the Foro Italico and is chasing the one major clay title she has yet to claim.

"It's one of the biggest goals now. I love Rome, I love Italy, and every time I have a chance I come on holiday here, so I feel really good when I play here in Italy," Halep said.

In the last four, she will take on another former French Open champion, Garbine Muguruza, who battled to a 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Victoria Azarenka.

"Every time I played well against her," Halep said of Muguruza.

"If I play my best game and if I feel great physically on court, I have a big chance to win the match. But every time is different, because she's playing so hard.

"You don't really know what to expect. It's tough every time. So I don't plan for a specific match, because you never know on court."

Halep is right to be cautious about Muguruza's form given that the former world No 1 came from a set and a break down against Azarenka, a recent US Open finalist.

Defending champion Karolina Pliskova, the second seed, made it through to the last four with a 6-3 3-6 6-0 win against Elise Mertens.

Pliskova will now face Marketa Vondrousova after her fellow Czech defeated fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina, the 2017 and 2018 champion, 6-3 6-0. She took just 80 minutes to push past her opponent and was content with her work.

"I think I played an amazing match. I didn't even expect this, but I'm just happy to be through and happy with this win," Vondrousova said on the WTA's website.

"I didn't do so many errors, and I hit so many great drop shots. I also served really well, and overall, I think I played a great match."

