French Open: COVID-19 protocols force five players to miss qualifying tournament

Roland Garros, where the French Open main draw gets underway on September 27

Five players have had to withdraw from qualification for the French Open after two players and one coach tested positive for coronavirus.

The main draw at Roland Garros gets under way on September 27 but qualifying for the tournament is due to start on Monday.

Five unnamed players will no longer take part after 900 tests carried out on Thursday resulted in three positive tests.

A statement read: "The Roland-Garros tournament directors can confirm that two players competing in the qualifying tournament have tested positive for Covid-19 and three others have confirmed close contact with a coach who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"In line with tournament health protocols, the five players will not compete in the qualifying tournament which begins tomorrow and will self-isolate for a period of seven days.

"In total, some 900 tests have been carried out since Thursday, September 17."

Rafael Nadal claimed his 12th French Open men's singles title in 2019

Rafael Nadal won last year's men's singles final for the 12th time after beating Dominic Thiem, while Australia's Ashleigh Barty claimed the women's singles crown with victory over Marketa Vondrousova to secure her first Grand Slam title.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was originally due to take place between May 24 and June 7 but the coronavirus pandemic forced them it be rescheduled.