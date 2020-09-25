French Open 2020: Only 1,000 spectators allowed per day

The Grand Slam has been forced to reduce spectator numbers again

The French Open has confirmed only 1,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the tournament each day.

Having reduced the daily capacity from a planned-for 11,500 fans to 5,000 a week ago, tournament organisers have now had to reduce further to comply with new rules introduced to try to curb France's soaring rate of coronavirus infections.

Tournament director Guy Forget told a press conference on Thursday that organisers were still hopeful of keeping to their 5,000 tally despite restrictions announced by the minister of health that specifically targeted sporting events.

Forget said: "We are playing the tournament on the size of 15 football fields on an outside stadium and we have all the health procedures with the masks, with the gel to clean your hands. We're pretty confident."

However, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on TV on Thursday evening that Roland Garros would not be exempt and the inevitable announcement arrived on Friday morning.

Around 35,000 spectators usually attend the tournament every day during the first week, and a statement announcing the new level stated the organisers' position.

"Following the announcements made by government authorities, 1,000 spectators will be permitted to enter the Roland-Garros grounds per day.

"This cap applies across all 16 courts, in the 12-hectare site, and is equivalent to one thirty-fifth of the usual number of spectators that have attended in the first week of the main draw in previous years.

"From the very outset of the public health crisis that our country is experiencing, the French Tennis Federation has consistently worked closely with government departments to determine how to organise the tournament in the current situation. It deeply regrets these new restrictions."

With the tournament beginning on Sunday, organisers have been left with a major logistical headache. Current ticket-holders will now be put into a draw for the 1,000 places and those who miss out will be given priority access for 2021.

