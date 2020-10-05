French Open: Alexander Zverev tests negative for coronavirus after playing with fever

Alexander Zverev told reporters he had a temperature of 38 Celsius during the night after his third-round match against Marco Cecchinato on Friday

Alexander Zverev has tested negative for Covid-19 after he revealed he had suffered with a fever and breathing difficulties before his fourth-round defeat at the French Open.

The German sixth seed admitted he should not have taken to the court for his encounter with Italian teenager Jannik Sinner on Sunday, which he lost 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3.

US Open finalist Zverev, who said after the match that he had had a temperature of 38 Celsius during the night after his previous match against Marco Cecchinato on Friday, revealed his test result in a social media post.

"I wasn't 100% yesterday and will take a few days to recover," Zverev, who also congratulated Sinner for his performance, wrote.

Players at Roland Garros have regular Covid-19 tests, but tournament organisers revealed on Sunday evening that Zverev's last test was on September 29 and that he had not sought advice before playing.

Zverev said there was no obligation for him to check in with Roland Garros doctors.

"There was no obligation to indicate whether one was ill or not," the 23-year-old said.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android