Andy Murray handed tough draw at bett1HULKS Indoors in Cologne

Andy Murray will face Spain's Fernando Verdasco in the first round of the bett1HULKS Indoors in Cologne.

The former world No 1 accepted a wildcard entry but he has been handed a tough draw with world No 59 Verdasco first up with Germany's US Open finalist Alexander Zverev awaiting the winner.

Zverev, who is the top seed at the ATP 250 event, has a bye into the second round.

Kyle Edmund is also in the top half of the draw and will face a qualifier in his first match with a potential clash against Zverev, Verdasco or Murray in the quarter-finals.

Second seed Roberto Bautista Agut leads the bottom half and he will face Martin Fucsovics or Gilles Simon in the second round.

Daniel Altmaier has been handed a wild card for the tournament in Cologne

Sky Scholar Daniel Altmaier, who put up an impressive showing at Roland Garros by reaching the quarter-finals, faces a qualifier in his opening-round match with the winner to face third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime.

