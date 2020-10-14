How Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett dominated the doubles court in 2020

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid of Great Britain

Britain's Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett are back on top of the world rankings after a year which has seen them achieve doubles domination in the men's open division.

As well as teaming up to win doubles titles at all three Grand Slams that have been played in 2020, they have also claimed the titles at the four other tour events they've played at together.

All-in-all it is seven titles earned out of a potential seven this season and a career Grand Slam achieved as a partnership. And here is still potential for them to go for one more title in five weeks time if the decision is made to stage the Doubles Masters.

"We really wanted it at Roland Garros," Reid told Sky Sports.

"It was the last Grand Slam that we hadn't won and we're not sure how many more times we're going to have the opportunity to try and win together.

"The way we've been playing this year and our form, we knew there was a great chance and opportunity to do that so obviously there's a lot of happiness now we have.

"To establish a partnership with Alfie when he was really young all those years ago we had to work hard to improve and commit to the team, it didn't happen overnight. We've come a long way since those early days so it was really, really satisfying as well."

"We don't rest on our wins"

Hewett and Reid in action against Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda

One of the stand-out qualities of the British duo's pairing - and it separates them from the crowd when to comes to such dominance of a division full of formidable doubles partnerships - is their continuing search for perfection when it comes to on court performance.

Behind the scenes there's been a much larger team at the LTA who directly work with the duo, encouraging them to constantly look to find different ways to improve their game.

"We don't rest on our wins," Hewett told Sky Sports.

"But that's what's so good about our relationship now with the guys at the LTA. Yes we've won seven on the bounce but actually every single time we come away from those they don't let Gordon and I get complacent, they are very picky with our performances and in fact if it's not perfect they like to tell us it's not perfect."

Always ready for the grind

Gordon Reid (L) and Alfie Hewett (R) celebrate with US Open trophy

As the double act has developed over the years, we've been treated to some truly memorable performances, where we've seen their razor sharp focus, expert communication and perfectly synchronised movement combine to create magic on court.

It's in the matches where momentum is against them, where the ability to deal with twists, turns and tie-breaks demonstrates the grit and heart the two champions display as individuals and as teams.

That much was evident of as they fought back from 5-2 down to take the first set in their 7-6, 1-6, 10-3 victory over defending champions Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda during last weeks Roland Garros final.

A New Target?

Moving forward there is one more milestone Hewett and Reid are firmly focused on reaching - the top of the podium at the only major event in the sport where we've not seen them win together as a doubles partnership, the Paralympic Games.

"It's a huge goal for us," said Hewett.

"It won't be easy but if we could go into next year and play at the same level and get gold in Tokyo alongside the other Slams it would be massive for us."