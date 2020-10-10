French Open: Alfie Hewett wins men's wheelchair singles title at Roland Garros

Alfie Hewett won the French Open wheelchair title for the second time

Alfie Hewett won his fourth Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the final of the men's wheelchair singles at the French Open.

The British No 1 needed treatment to his left shoulder in the third set but fought back from 1-3 to secure a battling victory.

"I'd like to say congratulations to Jo and your team. I know it wasn't to be today but congrats. It was a tough final," Hewett said after winning in two hours and 36 minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"I hope to get a good pizza tonight to celebrate. I think me and my left shoulder are ready for a break."

The win secured a Roland Garros double for 22-year-old Hewett, who also lifted the doubles trophy with Scot Gordon Reid on Saturday.

Gerard, 31, was playing in his second major final after losing in the Australian Open final four years ago.

Hewett is playing on borrowed time after learning late last year that his disability, Perthes disease, is not judged to be serious enough to meet new classification rules.

This was due to be his final year but the delaying of the Paralympics until 2021 has meant a stay of execution, while Hewett is still hoping the decision will be overturned on appeal.

He said: "It always is a bit of a motivation for me. As much as I have struggled with the decision, the uncertainty of it, I can only channel that towards my tennis.

"I don't like to think about life after tennis because it's something that I've done for so long now. It's in my blood. I love playing it. I wouldn't want to stop playing at the age of 23, 24. That's not in my plans. Hopefully that can get reversed and I can carry on."

Andy Lapthorne was unable to make it a British double in the quad final, losing 6-2 6-2 to Australian top seed Dylan Alcott.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android