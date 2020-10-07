The Rolex Paris Masters gets the go ahead from the French Tennis Federation

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win his sixth Paris Masters crown later this year

The French Tennis Federation has confirmed that the Rolex Paris Masters will go ahead as planned at the end of October.

Following the success of the French Open under strict COVID-19 conditions, the Masters 1000 tournament, scheduled from October 31 to November 8, at the Accor Arena has now been given official approval.

The tournament will also welcome 1000 spectators per day, taking into account the current health protocols in Paris.

Novak Djokovic defeated Denis Shapovalov of Canada to win the title last year. It was his fifth title in the French capital and the world No 1 will be hoping to return to the event, which is expected to host a whole host of top-named players.

The Paris Masters will follow the St Petersburg Open, bett1HULKS Championship in Cologne, European Open in Antwerp, VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, and the Sofia Open before the season-ending ATP Finals at London's O2, starting on November 15.

Among the changes, the St Petersburg Open will be elevated to ATP 500 status for this year.

The Accor Arena will welcome 1000 spectators per day

ATP Chairman, Andrea Gaudenzi, told the official ATP website: "Tennis is starting to find its way back and, while we must first and foremost look after the health and safety of everyone involved, we are hopeful we will be able to retain these playing opportunities and produce a strong finish to the season.

"I would like to commend the tournaments for their continued commitment, flexibility and resourcefulness in finding solutions to operate under these challenging circumstances."

