French Open: Alleged match-fixing in women's doubles match investigated

An investigation has begun into alleged match-fixing in a women's doubles match at the French Open.

The Paris prosecutors' office said the investigation into "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption", was related to the match between Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig against Yana Sizikova and Madison Brengle.

Romanian pair Mitu and Tig won the first-round encounter 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 against Russian Sizikova and American Brengle before being knocked out in the third round at Roland Garros.

French Open organisers said that it was a matter for the Tennis Integrity Unit to handle, with the TIU, who investigate potential corruption within the sport, declining to comment on Tuesday as is usual with ongoing investigations.

