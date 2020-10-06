French Open: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski beaten in quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski were the last remaining British pair in the men's doubles at Roland Garros

Britons Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski were beaten by defending champions Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

The 13th seeds lost 6-4 6-4 against the German pair, a result which ended British interest in the doubles at Roland Garros after Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram were beaten on Monday.

Murray and Skupski were broken in the third game of the match and were unable to convert any of their five break points in the first set.

They saved four match points on the Skupski serve to hold for 5-4, but eighth seeds Mies and Krawietz served out to love to complete victory in one hour and 39 minutes.

Mies and Krawietz will face ninth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof or Nicholas Monroe and Tommy Paul in the semi-finals in Paris.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android