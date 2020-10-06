French Open: Elina Svitolina beaten by Nadia Podoroska in quarter-finals

Qualifier Nadia Podoroska has now won eight matches at Roland Garros

World No 131 Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open women's singles semi-finals with victory against third seed Elina Svitolina.

Podoroska, who had never won a Grand Slam main draw match before arriving in Paris, beat Svitolina 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Svitolina was the highest ranked player left in the field but she was second best against Podoroska, who is on a 13-match winning run.

Podoroska will next meet Polish teenager Iga Swiatek or Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan.

Podoroska was broken in her opening game of the match but recovered to break world No 5 Svitolina in each of the Ukrainian's three service games to win the first set in 34 minutes.

Svitolina, who had not lost a set in her previous four matches, broke first again in the second set but it only started a run of six successive breaks of serve.

Elina Svitolina was bidding to win a first Grand Slam title

Podoroska, who had outmanoeuvred Svitolina from the back of the court and unsettled her opponent with drop shots, sealed victory with a forehand winner on her third match point.

"It's a little bit difficult for me to speak," Podoroska said. "Thank you everybody for your support, I'm very happy."

Earlier, in a match held over from Monday because of bad weather, American Danielle Collins completed the quarter-final line-up with victory against 30th seed Ons Jabeur.

Collins won 6-4 4-6 6-4 to reach the last eight at Roland Garros for the first time, where she will face compatriot Sofia Kenin on Wednesday.

Danielle Collins fell to the red dirt on Court Philippe Chatrier after clinching her victory

The world No 57 has won all three of her previous matches against fourth seed and Australian Open champion Kenin, who beat home hope Fiona Ferro on Monday.

Collins appeared in complete command when she led by a set and 3-0, but Tunisian Jabeur responded to win five consecutive games on her way to levelling up the match.

The deciding third set saw both players struggle behind their serve with six breaks of serve in the opening seven games, before Collins broke once again when Jabeur netted a forehand on her first match point.

"I felt I was in the driver's seat until 6-4 3-0 [but] she's tricky, served really well and hit some drop shots I wasn't expecting," said Collins, who began working with former top-10 player Nicolas Almagro last week.

"I had to try and dig it out. It broke my rhythm. I lost my way there a little bit, lost some of the shots I'd been hitting earlier and I needed to try and stay positive."

