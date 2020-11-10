Jonas Forejtek beats Marin Cilic to move into second round of Sofia Open

Jonas Forejtek was making his ATP Tour main draw debut

Jonas Forejtek, a player ranked 399th in the world, has knocked out former world No 3 Marin Cilic in the first round of the Sofia Open.

The Czech teenager is a former ITF Junior World No 1 and the 2019 US Open boys' singles champion.

He was given a wildcard for the tournament in Bulgaria and beat Cilic in straight sets 6-3 6-2 to ensure his progress to the second round.

In his first match on the ATP Tour, Forejtek converted four of his five break points and won 83 per cent of points on his first serve in the 66-minute victory.

The 19-year-old will now face either Roberto Carballes Baena or Richard Gasquet in the round of 16.

Adrian Mannarino came back from a set down to progress through to the second round in a hard-fought 3-6 6-1 7-5 win over Martin Klizan.

Mannarino served 10 aces to book an encounter with Egor Gerasimov in the next round after he beat Viktor Troicki 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Marc-Andrea Hueslar, a lucky loser, saved two match points before beating seventh seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1 4-6 7-6.

Vasek Pospisil saved eight out of 10 break points to beat Ilya Marchenko 6-2 5-7 7-6 and will face fourth seed Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round. The pair have met twice before and have a victory apiece to their names.

Meanwhile, Salvatore Caruso came back from a set behind to secure a 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory over Bulgarian wild card Dimitar Kuzmanov. His round-of-16 contest will be against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tuesday's schedule of play on Centre Court starts with the encounter between Carballes Baena and Gasquet before Fucsovics and Sinner take to the court.

Later in the day, Denis Shapovalov meets Radu Albot for the first time before Pospisil and Struff duel. The other singles draw match, between Gilles Simon and Andrej Martin, will take place on Court 1.

