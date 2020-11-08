Daniil Medvedev wins Paris Masters for first time after beating Alexander Zverev

Daniil Medvedev beat Alexander Zverev to win his maiden Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev won his maiden Rolex Paris Masters title after beating Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 6-1 on Sunday for his eighth career title and third at a Masters event.

Germany's Zverev - winner of back-to-back titles at indoor hard court events in Cologne last month - edged the first set before Medvedev fought back to triumph in two hours and seven minutes.

Medvedev, 24, had more energy in the deciding set and made the most of his opportunities against an inconsistent Zverev, who had won five of their six previous meetings.

The Russian said: "I'm really happy with the final, with the win here, especially my level of game was really top level this week. I think it's not easy for guys to play against me when I play like this.

"Today was a really tight match. And I need to say after the first set I didn't know actually what to do, because I had zero break points. I didn't feel good returning his serve. He serves amazing. I was feeling like the match could slip (out) of my hands.

"I managed to stay really strong, be there all the time. I got four break points at one-all in the second, and (then I was) putting pressure on him all the time, raising my level step by step, and finally he broke."

Medvedev, who also defeated Zverev in the Shanghai final last year, returned strongly throughout the match to take his first title of the year

Zverev, who defeated Rafael Nadal in the semis, admitted he was "dead" in terms of tiredness at the end of the second set.

He said: "The third set was always going to be very difficult for me. I knew that I had to win in two sets, and once I lost the second set I knew it was going to be difficult, especially against him who is not somebody who is very wild.

"You know, he's very composed. He's going to make you run for every point."

Alexander Zverev said he was still smiling despite losing to Medvedev

Zverev also said after Sunday's match: "For a professional athlete there are always going to be people who try to wipe the smile off your face. So they can keep trying. I'm still smiling."

The 2020 US Open runner-up was playing this week for the first time since his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova accused him of serious physical assault, which Zverev described on social media as "unfounded accusations" and "simply untrue".

Both players will take part in the season-ending ATP Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London from November 15-22.

Medvedev, the fourth Russian player to win at Bercy after three-time champion Marat Safin, Nikolay Davydenko and Karen Khachanov, said he would go into the tournament full of confidence.

"I'm coming in better shape than last year. Last year I was real exhausted, I had lost in the first round in Paris. That's when you lose your confidence," he added.

"When you lose first round you always lose your confidence."

