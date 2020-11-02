French Open could reschedule again in 2021, says tournament director Guy Forget

Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 13th French Open men's singles title last month, despite the tournament being played under difficult conditions

French Open tournament director Guy Forget says officials would not hesitate to move the Grand Slam again next year if the health situation demands it.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) drew heavy criticism in mid-March when it unilaterally moved the French Open to the end September from its scheduled May start amid the COVID-19 crisis, placing it in the middle of the hardcourt season.

This year's Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II due to the pandemic but the US Open and Roland Garros were successfully staged amid restricted environments and strict health protocols.

If that would happen again next year (re-arrange) we will probably in an earlier stage try to imagine to again move Roland Garros a bit later in the season. French Open tournament director Guy Forget

Forget said organisers needed to move fast with their decision to reschedule the event and were apprehensive about the reaction from the other tennis governing bodies at that time.

"So let's say if tomorrow, which would be next year, we are facing the same issues, we would probably try to do the same exercise probably," Forget said.

Iga Swiatek of Poland was the surprise winner of the women's singles title at Roland Garros

"I know we have been criticised when we moved the dates of Roland Garros. We did it in a very quick way. We got some people upset. Some players were really surprised. We did it on our own.

"The positive thing is now those same people, and especially players, told us that it was the right thing to do. So it worked.

"Now we know they have been very supportive, and if that would happen again next year, we will probably in an earlier stage try to imagine to again move Roland Garros a bit later in the season."

