Bianca Andreescu confirms 2021 return after missing full season

Bianca Andreescu won the US Open when she defeated Serena Williams last year

Bianca Andreescu has fully recovered from a knee injury that forced her to miss the entire 2020 season and intends to play the Australian Open in January.

The Canadian superstar enjoyed a stellar 2019 campaign during which she won her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open and the Indian Wells Masters title.

But the 20-year-old has not played on tour since the WTA Finals in Shenzhen where she retired with a left knee injury.

Andreescu has been out injured since November 2019

World No 7 Andreescu has vowed to be 100 per cent to play the first Grand Slam of 2021 in Melbourne.

"I'm doing really well. The virus kind of pushed me back, and some little personal things here and there, but right now I'm good, I'm training hard; I'm really looking forward to 2021," the Canadian told the Tennis Majors website.

"I'm perfectly healthy. I just really wanted to take time to build everything in my life, and I think this time off really helped me do that."

The Canadian will return for the Australian Open in 2021

"I wouldn't say I am ready tomorrow to play a match because I am taking it step by step, but maybe in a couple of weeks I will be good," she added.

"I don't want to rush anything but I'm feeling good."

