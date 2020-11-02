Feliciano Lopez expects reduced tennis prize money to continue in 2021

Spain's Feliciano Lopez expects reduced prize money to continue in 2021

Feliciano Lopez says he expects tennis tournaments to see reduced prize money continuing in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-year-old, who doubles up as tournament director of the ATP Masters in Madrid, which was cancelled this year due to concerns over the virus in Spain, expects a "significant reduction" in prize money next year.

The Paris Masters, which will be played without spectators this week, has also seen a significant reduction in prize money, though the cuts have been made towards the later rounds in the final ATP 1000 event of the year.

Lopez says players are lucky to be earning a livelihood amid the current pandemic

"I want to be clear. I think this is the best we can have right now," said Lopez, who will meet fellow countryman Rafael Nadal in the second round at Paris-Bercy on Tuesday.

"We have to be aware of the situation that the world is living (in) and how everyone is facing these challenging times around the world.

"Yeah, the prize money had a significant reduction, of course, but it will be the same I think for the beginning of 2021, because I don't see the virus going away. So for now I don't see any hope on prize money."

Lopez feels tennis players are lucky to be earning a livelihood amid the pandemic and should appreciate the efforts of organisers staging tournaments amid health concerns and difficult economic conditions.

