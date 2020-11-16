Novak Djokovic has mixed emotions about ending 2020 as world No 1

Novak Djokovic equalled the feat of Pete Sampras by ending the year as No 1 for a sixth time

Novak Djokovic has mixed feelings about ending a "strange year" as the world No 1 for a sixth time after the season was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic won a record-extending eighth Australian Open as well as a record 36th Masters title in Rome, winning four titles in all en route to the year-ending No 1 ranking.

The 33-year-old has a 39-3 record in a season that saw numerous tournaments suspended or cancelled between March and August due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Djokovic's feat saw him go level with childhood hero Pete Sampras who ended the year as No 1 six times from 1993 to 1998.

I also have mixed emotions since there are a lot of people going through hardship currently around the world. My heart goes out to all of them with prayer that everyone is healthy and happy 🙏🏼🤗 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 16, 2020

"Obviously, I'm super proud of it, but I have mixed emotions because of what's going on in the world," Djokovic told the ATP Tour website.

"I can't be ignorant to that, although I have achieved one of the biggest goals in sport. I feel for many people in the world going through hardship and my heart goes out to them."

