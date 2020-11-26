Diego Maradona: Andy Murray and tennis world pays tribute to Argentine great

Football legend Diego Maradona (left) greets his fellow countryman Juan Martin del Potro in 2013

Andy Murray led the tennis world in paying tribute to footballing great Diego Maradona who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray shared the memory of his meeting with Maradona, who played 91 times for Argentina.

Former world No 1 Murray wrote on Instagram: "I was lucky enough to meet Maradona once at the O2 Arena. He had come to watch the tennis there. He spoke to me for a couple of minutes in Spanish with unbelievable energy, passion and expression.

"Unfortunately I barely understood a word but that didn't seem to matter. He was diminutive in size but clearly a larger than life character/personality with a tonne of charisma.

"The following day I was given a signed Argentina (shirt) which he left for me that you can see in the 2nd picture which reads..'To my friend Andy with all my love and hope that you soon become #1'

"Numero uno were the only words I understood from our conversation."

Andy Murray shares his Diego Maradona memories #RIPDiego pic.twitter.com/4TNXyWDkAk — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) November 26, 2020

Hoy el mundo del deporte en general y el fútbol en particular tiene un vacío. Se nos fue #Maradona uno de los deportistas mas grandes de la historia. Queda lo que hizo en el fútbol. Mi mas sincero y sentido pésame a su familia, al mundo del fútbol y a toda la Argentina 🇦🇷 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 25, 2020

Spaniard Rafael Nadal was among a plethora of tennis players past and present who were quick to pay tribute to Maradona.

"Today the world of sports in general and football in particular has a void," Nadal said on Twitter.

"One of the greatest sportsmen in history, Diego Maradona, has left us. What he did in football will remain. My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family, the world of football, and to all of Argentina."

A champion and icon loved by all



Rest In Peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/3YVdxBjfxg — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 25, 2020

The men's ATP Tour remembered Maradona, who took Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, with a social media post saying "A champion and icon loved by all", accompanied with a picture of Maradona with Roger Federer.

Para siempre 10 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/CdWDKJE7RP — diego schwartzman (@dieschwartzman) November 26, 2020

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who said recently his parents named him after Maradona like many others in the country after the World Cup victory, paid tribute in a social media post.

"How could you not be named Diego? I love you forever D10S ('god')," the current world No 9 wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki (left) exchanges gifts with football legend Maradona in Dubai

No existen palabras para describir este momento, tristeza absoluta. Para mi serás eterno. Te adoro para siempre amigo❤️ Descansa en paz #GraciasDiego 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/GcTw1JNHgp — Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) November 25, 2020

Para todos los amantes del fútbol hoy es un día muy triste. Descansa en paz, Diego. 💙#Maradona pic.twitter.com/l1I8hgDYpj — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) November 25, 2020

And former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro joined fellow Argentineans in mourning the loss of Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

"I feel like you're returning to where you belong, to HEAVEN. For me you will never die," said del Potro.

