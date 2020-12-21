Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal among ATP Awards winners as Novak Djokovic ends year at No 1

Rafael Nadal was voted by his fellow players as the winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were among the winners of the ATP's top awards for 2020 on Monday, with Novak Djokovic also celebrated as the year-end No 1.

Federer, who played only six singles all year, was the singles Fans' Favourite Award for a record-extending 18th straight year.

Nadal received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year in a row, the fourth time overall, after winning his 13th Roland Garros title in October.

Djokovic was the year-end No 1 for a record-equalling sixth time after winning four titles, including an eighth Australian Open. US Open champions Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares are the doubles No 1s.

Roger Federer has been named the fans' favourite every year since 2001

Russia's Andrey Rublev was named Most Improved Player of the Year after rising from 23rd to a career-high 8th in the world rankings.

Frances Tiafoe was given the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his social activity, which included auctioning off signed memorabilia to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

Carlos Alcaraz, 17, was named Newcomer of the Year after lifting three Challenger Tour titles, while Vasek Pospisil, who underwent back surgery in 2019, picked up the prize for Comeback Player of the Year.