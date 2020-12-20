Andy Murray makes encouraging return at Battle of the Brits exhibition series

Andy Murray defeated Dan Evans on day one of the Battle of the Brits at the National Tennis Centre

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray made an encouraging return to action by beating Dan Evans at the Battle of the Brits exhibition series on Sunday.

Playing for the first time since he prematurely ended his season after defeat in Cologne in October due to a pelvic problem, Murray served well and moved around the court without any major issues to defeat the world No 32.

The Scot won two tight sets to triumph 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 at the tournament, which is being held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

A battling Murray saved six break points before taking the first set, then broke an increasingly frustrated Evans in the opening game of the second.

Murray will face Cameron Norrie on Tuesday

Murray, 33, belatedly converted his fifth match opportunity to seal an impressive victory.

He is set to continue his preparations for February's Australian Open when he faces Cameron Norrie on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to watch via live streaming, with the four-day competition played over a 30-match league format, with each player in action at least once across the four days.

