Judy Murray 'grateful' to receive financial support from Tennis Foundation
"For these charities to continue to operate and thrive is essential if we are to realise the ambitions we have to grow our sport in 2021 and beyond," Scott Lloyd, LTA CEO, is delighted to see Tennis Foundation charitable funds being provided to a group of tennis charities
Last Updated: 18/12/20 9:05pm
Judy Murray says she is "hugely grateful" to the Tennis Foundation and LTA in offering financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.
Over £100,000 in Tennis Foundation charitable funds is to be provided to a group of tennis charities, complementing the LTA's overall support for tennis in Britain to help those who have been severely impacted by COVID-19.
A total of 13 tennis charities will be provided with grant funding from the Tennis Foundation of between £5,000 and £10,000 each.
The charities collectively cover a wide remit of activity across the country, including work with disadvantaged communities, ethnically diverse communities and disabled people.
Judy Murray, a trustee of the Judy Murray Foundation, which is one of the charities to receive support, has said she is grateful for the support.
"This is a fantastic initiative from the Tennis Foundation at a time of real need for charities, and we are hugely grateful to both them and the LTA for their support of it," said Murray.
"Tennis charities deliver some wonderful work all across Britain - alongside everything the Judy Murray Foundation does, I have been lucky enough to witness the tremendous efforts of many of the other charities that will benefit from this funding, and so I know it will go a long way to ensuring we can collectively continue to open up our sport and its benefits to new people who may not otherwise have had access to it."
The following charities receive support:
- All Star Youth Tennis Scholarship Trust
- Bright Ideas for Tennis
- Dan Maskell Tennis Trust
- Framlingham Tennis Tournament
- Give It Your Max
- IC Philanthropy Foundation
- Judy Murray Foundation
- Queen's Club Foundation
- Rackets Cubed
- Richard Darton Tennis Foundation
- Tennis First
- Tennis for Free
- Tim Henman Foundation
