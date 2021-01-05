Bob Brett, who coached Boris Becker, Goran Ivanisevic and Marin Cilic, dies aged 67

Bob Brett was one of the most respected coaches in tennis

Bob Brett, one of tennis' most respected coaches and a former director of player development at the Lawn Tennis Association, has died of cancer at the age of 67.

Brett had a short playing career but found his calling as a coach and learned the trade under one of coaching's greatest names, Harry Hopman.

He initially worked with a group of players including 1981 Australian Open champion Johan Kriek, Mats Wilander, Guy Forget, John Lloyd, Peter McNamara and Paul McNamee and his growing reputation attracted the attention of Becker.

Goran Ivanisevic reached two Grand Slam finals under Brett

After parting ways with the German in 1991 he worked with Ivanisevic for four years, during which the Croatian reached two Grand Slam finals, and also enjoyed success with Andrei Medvedev, Nicolas Kiefer and Mario Ancic.

Brett set up his own academy in San Remo, Italy, in 2002, and two years later Ivanisevic brought a 15-year-old Cilic from his home town of Split to the Australian's base.

He worked with Cilic for the next nine years alongside spells helping the Japanese federation and Tennis Canada.

Brett was brought to the LTA in 2014 following chief executive Michael Downey's move from Canada to Britain but was not a natural fit behind a desk and he left the following year.

On the court, though, Brett's legacy cannot be disputed and he was awarded the Tim Gullikson Career Coach Award in the 2020 ATP Awards.

I was just starting out as a coach and he was my star - one of the best coaches in the world.

⁣

He trusted me, believed in me, took me under his wings and taught me the job. He was my mentor and I can’t thank him enough.⁣



Rest In peace, my dear friend Bob Brett. pic.twitter.com/U9T9xwjMFJ — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) January 5, 2021

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who worked with Brett at the start of his career, wrote on Twitter: "Extremely saddened by the passing of Bob Brett with whom I have collaborated during 6 years and who has taught me so much in my early years as a coach.

"One of the best coaches I have met. Rest In Peace."

Bob Brett’s passing is a great loss to tennis. He was an exceptional coach and widely admired. Bob guided all level of players to success, from Grand Slam champions to those starting out. My sincere thoughts are with Caroline and Katarina and Bob’s extended family and friends. — Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) January 5, 2021

Craig Tiley, chief executive of Tennis Australia and Australian Open tournament director, also paid tribute to Brett, writing: "Bob Brett's passing is a great loss to tennis.

"He was an exceptional coach and widely admired. Bob guided all level of players to success, from Grand Slam champions to those starting out.

"My sincere thoughts are with Caroline and Katarina and Bob's extended family and friends.