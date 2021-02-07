Novak Djokovic says he 'doesn't respect' Nick Kyrgios off the court in response to Australian's criticism

Novak Djokovic is targeting his ninth Australian Open singles' title this month

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios, saying he has little respect for the Australian off the court.

Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month after the Serb sent Australian Open organisers a list of requests from players seeking to have quarantine restrictions eased during their mandatory two-week isolation.

The 25-year-old also criticised Djokovic last year after a number of players taking part in the 17-time Grand Slam winner's Adria Tour - including Djokovic himself - tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic said Kyrgios was good for tennis, and a talent that could beat any player on his day, but he was not someone the Serb admired away from the game.

"My respect goes to him for the tennis he's playing. I think he is a very talented guy," Djokovic told reporters. "He has got a big game. He has proven that he has a quality to beat any player really in the world in the past.

Nick Kyrgios has slipped to world No 47 ahead of the Australian Open, which begins on Monday

"Off the court, I don't have much respect for him, to be honest. That's where I'll close it.

"I really don't have any further comments for him, his own comments for me or anything else he's trying to do."

Defending champion Djokovic starts his bid for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, as well as an 18th Grand Slam crown, on Monday against unseeded Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the evening session at Rod Laver Arena.

He was in fine form during the ATP Cup, though Serbia's title defence ended in the quarter-finals with a doubles defeat to Germany.

Djokovic feels the courts could favour the big servers in Melbourne

Players have noted the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park are quicker than usual and, while Djokovic feels that could favour the big servers, he has full confidence in his return game, arguably the best in tennis.

"Comparing to say, five, six years ago, it's a lot quicker than it used to be," he said. "So it obviously favours big servers.

"You have to adapt your game. I think with my return, I've managed to win a lot of matches against big servers on these kind of courts.

"I improved my serve, I think, also alongside Goran Ivanisevic, one of the biggest servers ever, he improved a lot the method of my serve.

"I think in these kind of conditions you really need to have a complete game in order to go all the way.

"I've managed somehow to always adapt very well to Rod Laver Arena. Whatever the speed or conditions, somehow that court has always been my favourite court."

