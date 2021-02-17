Sofia Kenin: Defending Australian Open champion has appendix removed

Sofia Kenin underwent surgery for an abdominal injury earlier this week

World No 4 Sofia Kenin is set for a spell out of action after she had her appendix removed on Monday.

The defending champion was knocked out in the Australian Open second round last week after she lost 6-3 6-2 to Kaia Kanepi and cited a failure to handle the pressure as a reason for her shock defeat.

Soon after the American started to feel pain in her abdominal and it resulted in surgery earlier this week.

Hey guys! I want to share with you what happened to me a few days ago..



I went to the tournament physician office on Monday, February 15th with acute abdominal pain. I was evaluated by the tournament physician and referred to the hospital for further evaluation. pic.twitter.com/dkIc0PEE9r — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) February 17, 2021

"Acute appendicitis was diagnosed following the completion of my CT scan. I had to have surgery and had my appendix removed on Monday, February 15, at Epworth Hospital Richmond.

"I want to thank everyone at Epworth Hospital Richmond for taking good care of me!"

