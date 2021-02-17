Tennis News

News

Sofia Kenin: Defending Australian Open champion has appendix removed

Defending champion Sofia Kenin was knocked out in the Australian Open second round last week after she lost 6-3 6-2 to Kaia Kanep, citing a failure to handle the pressure as a reason for her shock defeat

Last Updated: 17/02/21 6:56am

Sofia Kenin underwent surgery for an abdominal injury earlier this week
Sofia Kenin underwent surgery for an abdominal injury earlier this week

World No 4 Sofia Kenin is set for a spell out of action after she had her appendix removed on Monday.

The defending champion was knocked out in the Australian Open second round last week after she lost 6-3 6-2 to Kaia Kanepi and cited a failure to handle the pressure as a reason for her shock defeat.

Soon after the American started to feel pain in her abdominal and it resulted in surgery earlier this week.

Kenin said on Twitter: "I went to the tournament physician office on Monday, February 15th with acute abdominal pain. I was evaluated by the tournament physician and referred to the hospital for further evaluation.

"Acute appendicitis was diagnosed following the completion of my CT scan. I had to have surgery and had my appendix removed on Monday, February 15, at Epworth Hospital Richmond.

Also See:

"I want to thank everyone at Epworth Hospital Richmond for taking good care of me!"

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android

    Trending

    ©2021 Sky UK