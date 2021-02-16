Australian Open: Serena Williams sets up semi-final showdown with Naomi Osaka after beating Simona Halep

Serena Williams defeated Simona Halep to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open

Serena Williams put on a vintage performance to make it through to the Australian Open semi-finals where she set up a blockbuster clash against Naomi Osaka.

Williams made it through to her 40th Grand Slam semi-final after gaining revenge for her Wimbledon final loss to Simona Halep.

Halep produced a sensational performance to stun Williams 6-2 6-2 at the All England Club in 2019 - one of four Grand Slam finals the American has lost since winning her 23rd singles title in Melbourne four years ago.

Williams began this match with a determination to ensure there was no repeat and powered her way to a 6-3 6-3 victory.

Williams, who mixed 24 winners with 33 unforced errors over the contest, has not won a major since her seventh Australian Open triumph in 2017 and next faces in-form Japanese third seed Naomi Osaka with a place in the final on the line.

In her on-court interview, Williams said: "I definitely think this is the best match this tournament and obviously I had to go up against the number two in the world. I knew that I had to do better and that's what I did, so I'm excited."

The quality of the second set did not match the first, with Williams making a host of unforced errors, but Halep could not take advantage.

The best I have seen @serenawilliams play in years! Movement and defensive skills were impressive. Huge semifinal vs @naomiosaka. Whoever wins this one in my opinion goes on to win the title. — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) February 16, 2021

Osaka will not be so generous in what will be a first Grand Slam meeting between the pair since their notorious US Open final in 2018, when Williams received a game penalty for verbally abusing umpire Carlos Ramos and Osaka's first major title was accompanied by deafening boos and whistles.

Since then the Japanese player has won two more major titles and is unbeaten on the biggest stage since last year's Australian Open.

Most Grand Slam semi-final appearances in the Open Era

52 - Chris Evert



44 - Martina Navratilova



40 - Serena Williams



37 - Steffi Graf



Williams (left) receives congratulations at the net from Halep

Williams shot out of the blocks on Tuesday, moving into a 2-0 lead with a combination of extreme power and incredible angles.

Halep fought back to level but Williams forged ahead again and confidently served out the set.

The 39-year-old, who is once again two matches away from finally equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 slam singles titles, made a shaky start to the second set, spraying unforced errors as Halep moved into a 3-1 lead.

Did you know... Serena Williams at 39y 143d is the oldest player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Billie Jean King at Wimbledon in 1983.

But the Romanian was unable to find the level to put doubts into Williams' mind and the 10th seed finished the match with a run of five games in a row.

For Halep, who reached the semi-finals last year and was losing finalist in 2018, it was back to the drawing board as she looks to add to her two Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.

