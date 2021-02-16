Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev beats Grigor Dimitrov to make semi-finals on his Grand Slam debut

Aslan Karatsev upset an injured Grigor Dimitrov to reach the Australian Open semi-finals

Surprise package Aslan Karatsev made history at the Australian Open on Tuesday by becoming the first man in the Open Era to make the semi-finals on his Grand Slam debut.

Dimitrov won the first set but became increasingly hampered by a back spasm and during the third and fourth sets was struggling to serve and move around the court.

He persevered to the end but there was no doubt about the outcome as Karatsev continued one of the most remarkable Grand Slam runs in history with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 6-2 victory.

Victory for Karatsev ensured he became the fifth qualifier to reach the last four of a men's Grand Slam in the open era.

Aslan Karatsev since tennis resumed

F Prague Challenger I



W Prague Challenger II



W Ostrava Challenger



QR3 Roland-Garros



R2 St. Petersburg ATP 250



R2 Sofia ATP 250



R4 Australian Open (tbc) from qualifying



Now guaranteed to make his debut in top 50 at No 42 after reaching semi-finals



Karatsev, 27, will contest his first Grand Slam semi-final

The 27-year-old Russian has plied his trade in the lower reaches of the sport for his whole career, never breaking into the top 100, only to come through qualifying and storm through the draw at Melbourne Park.

Speaking on court, Karatsev said: "It's an unbelievable feeling. It was really tough at the beginning for me to hold the nerves. I tried to find a way to playing the second set and then in the third set I saw he felt the back."

At 114 in the world, Karatsev is the lowest-ranked man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam since Goran Ivanisevic won Wimbledon in 2001 while he is only the second qualifier to make the semi-finals in Melbourne after Bob Giltinan in 1977, who lost to Britain's John Lloyd.

Karatsev is the fifth male qualifier to reach a Grand Slam singles SF in the Open Era and the first at the @AustralianOpen since 1977.

He also became the first man to reach the final four of a major from qualifying since Vladimir Voltchkov at Wimbledon 2000.

His scalps have included Diego Schwartzman, Felix Auger-Aliassime and now Dimitrov and, with both his potential semi-final opponents Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev also dealing with injuries, it is not impossible he could go further.

"I try not to think about (that)," he said with a smile. "I try to play every match, going from match to match."

Dimitrov was left to rue another missed opportunity at a Grand Slam having reached the last eight without dropping a set.

He said of his back spasm: "It started yesterday out of the blue. It was just a regular movement. Just super unlucky.

"I felt great over all the past days. I felt I was on a good path. We've done great work. I couldn't put my socks on before the match, so I knew it was going to be a tough moment for me. I tried, but it was not good enough."

🎾 Aslan Karatsev's career prize money: US $618,354

🎾 Prize money for #AusOpen semi-finalist: US $662,696 — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 16, 2021

There were few signs of any problems during the first set but the momentum shifted during the second and Dimitrov became increasingly affected. He took a medical time-out at the end of the third set but there was little that could be done.

Dimitrov received treatment after suffering from a back spasm during his quarter-final defeat

Asked why he did not retire, the Bulgarian said: "I don't like quitting. I'm definitely causing more harm on myself and I think on my team, but you get stubborn. You're a competitor.

"When you're on the court sometimes you don't think straight and, in that particular moment today, I just didn't want to give up. I couldn't give up."

Dimitrov was keen to stress the focus should be on Karatsev, saying: "That was his day today. Yes, I struggled - that's fine. I'm admitting it, I'm taking it in. But please, give the credit for him today."

