Andy Murray has received a wild card to play in Montpellier next week

Andy Murray will play at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier next week after receiving a wild card for the tournament

Former world No 1 Andy Murray has received a wild card for the 2021 Open Sud de France, which will be played from 22-28 February in Montpellier.

Murray went down to defeat against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko in the final of the ATP Challenger Tour tournament in Biella on Sunday after he was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open after testing positive for coronavirus last month.

He is due to play the second Challenger Tour event being held at the Palasport Biella this week before making the trip to Montpellier for the ATP 250 event, which starts next Monday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is scheduled to face Italian world No 140 Federico Gaio on Wednesday as he continues to improve his match sharpness in readiness for playing on the main ATP Tour.

🔥 BREAKING NEWS 🔥@andy_murray, ancien n°1 mondial, multiple vainqueur de Grand Chelem et double médaillé d'or olympique, sera présent à l'Open Sud de France 2021 🎾



Avec 46 titres ATP à son palmarès, Andy est définitivement l'un des meilleurs joueurs de la dernière décennie. pic.twitter.com/kVmQkhPfer — Open Sud de France (@OpenSuddeFrance) February 15, 2021

Murray, who is currently ranked 125th in the world, was targeting his first tournament win on the Challenger Tour since 2005, when he was just 18.

It was his first appearance in a final in almost 18 months as he continues to work his way back up the rankings following the hip surgery which saved his career.

Murray, who had not played a competitive match since October when he arrived in Italy, last won a title since the 2019 European Open in Antwerp.

Nick Kyrgios is due to take part in Montpellier although it remains highly unlikely he will travel to France due to COVID-19 restrictions

Murray was only able to play seven official matches in 2020 because of a lingering pelvic issue and the five-month coronavirus-enforced suspension of tennis.

Italian sensation Jannik Sinner and Australia's Nick Kyrgios are scheduled to make their first indoor appearances of the season in Montpellier.

Roberto Bautista Agut, two-time semi-finalist David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta will all return to the south coast, while three-time champion Richard Gasquet and 2019 titlist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will look to add to their Montpellier trophy collection.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android