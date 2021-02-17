Tennis News

Rafael Nadal beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in Australian Open quarter-final

The fifth seed ended the world No 2's chances of securing a 21st Grand Slam title after a four-hour and five-minute epic in Melbourne; Tsitsipas will face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas secured just the second victory of his career against Rafael Nadal and converted his third match point
Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a remarkable comeback from two sets down to beat Rafael Nadal and reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The fifth seed and his opponent spent four hours and five minutes on court and Tsitsipas showed exceptional problem-solving and determination to overcome his slow start and win 3-6 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 7-5.

It is only Tsitsipas' second victory over Nadal in eight meetings and his reward will be an encounter with the in-form Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final.

For Nadal, the defeat marks only the second time in his career that he has lost a match after securing the first two sets.

It also ends his quest, at this Grand Slam, to secure a 21st Grand Slam title. Instead, he remains level with Roger Federer at the top of the all-time standings, with regard to men's Grand Slam titles.

Novak Djokovic, who still remains in the tournament and faces qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals, currently sits on 17 Grand Slam titles.

