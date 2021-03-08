WTA Tour: Petra Kvitova beats Garbine Muguruza to win first title since April 2018

Petra Kvitova produced a ruthless performance to beat Garbine Muguruza in the final in Doha (Pete Staples/USTA via AP)

Petra Kvitova won her first WTA title for nearly two years with a dominant victory over Garbine Muguruza at the Qatar Total Open.

It was a repeat of the 2018 final in Doha, which was won in three sets by Kvitova, but the Czech prevailed much more comfortably this time, winning 6-2 6-1.

Kvitova has been in strong form all week and saved the best to last to lift a trophy for the first time since Stuttgart in April 2018.

"It's been a great run in Doha, for sure," Kvitova said in her on-court interview.

"It's been a great whole week. I just feel like home a little bit. I love the court, I love everything, and the people are really friendly as well."

At the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon, 18-year-old Dane Clara Tauson reached her first WTA final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Paula Badosa.

A memorable day in Lyon for Clara Tauson 🇩🇰#Open6emeSensML pic.twitter.com/MNvBoBTtQD — wta (@WTA) March 7, 2021

To win her first title Tauson will need to beat another qualifier, Swiss Viktorija Golubic, who upset second seed Fiona Ferro 4-6 6-0 7-6 (4) - the first time two qualifiers have met in a WTA final since the Japan Women's Open in 2017.

"I think I played aggressive, I think I played my game, even though I missed a few balls," Tauson told the WTA website.

"I didn't really think too much about winning or losing, I thought about playing my game and just playing one point at a time, and that helped a lot."

