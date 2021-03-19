Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open to spend more time with family
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Miami Open as he continues recovery from muscle injury; Rafael Nadal also decided to skip the event earlier this week; Andy Murray has been given a wild card to compete in Miami
Last Updated: 19/03/21 8:15pm
World No 1 Novak Djokovic will delay his comeback to the ATP Tour following a muscle injury after deciding to skip the Miami Open, starting next week, to spend more time with his family.
Djokovic sustained a muscle tear that hindered him during his successful Australian Open title defence last month and the 33-year-old planned to return at Miami before playing the Monte-Carlo Masters and the ATP 250 Serbia Open.
- 'Novak Djokovic capable of reaching 400 weeks at No 1'
- Andy Murray skips Dubai after birth of fourth child
- Wimbledon organisers make official hotels mandatory for players
"Dear fans, I'm very sorry to announce that this year I won't travel to Miami to compete," Djokovic tweeted.
"I decided to use this precious time at home to stay with my family. With all restrictions, I need to find balance in my time on tour and at home. I look forward to coming back next year."
Rafa Nadal also decided to skip the Masters 1000 event, which begins on Monday, to recover from a back injury, while Roger Federer will not be present as he works his way back to full fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months.
Andy Murray - who has fallen to No 118 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries - has been given a wild card for the event.
Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android.