French Open: Daniil Medvedev sets up quarter-final showdown against Stefanos Tsitsipas

The world No 2 had endured a torrid record on the Parisian clay, but he has surrendered just one set in reaching the last eight

Daniil Medvedev eased through to the French Open quarter-finals with a comprehensive 6-2 6-1 7-5 victory over Cristian Garin, to set up an intriguing last eight showdown against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev had suffered four consecutive opening-round defeats at Roland Garros ahead of this year's showpiece, but his new-found love affair with the Parisian clay continued as he eased to a straight-sets win over the Chilean.

The world No 2 was beaten by Garin in their only other clay-court contest at the Madrid Masters, but he was relatively untroubled on a sun-bathed Court Suzanne Lenglen, striking 46 winners and winning 86 per cent of points on his first serve.

Medvedev dominates the pair's head-to-head record, having won six of their seven meetings

The 25-year-old's backhand was a constant weapon in the opening exchanges, as he broke the 22nd seed twice in each of the first two sets to establish a commanding cushion.

Garin enjoyed a brief revival to move a break up in the third, although having overturned the deficit, Medvedev sealed the deal in style, conjuring up consecutive forehand winners down the line in the penultimate game.

"I hope the people that come on Tuesday think: 'He seems nice and he speaks French, so let's cheer him on'," quipped Medvedev, who was seen conducting the crowd and raising his arms aloft in the latter stages of the contest.

Tsitsipas sails through in straight sets

Tsitsipas is bidding to reach his third successive Grand Slam semi-final

Tsitsipas fended off a late challenge from 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the French Open quarter-finals with a convincing 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory.

The Greek dominated from the outset against his Spanish opponent; registering 41 winners and making just 17 unforced errors to cap off an outstanding display.

Tsitsipas - a semi-finalist last October - relinquished just five games across the opening two sets, before defying a late rally from Carreno Busta to claim a tour-leading 37th win of 2021, as he eyes a place in a third straight Grand Slam semi-final.

"The fans love it, I love it, I love playing with people, I love attention," the 22-year-old admitted. "It's a privilege and a great sensation for me. Today it was working good for me, I felt like my tactics were working even if I missed some of my drop shots."

Clinical Zverev storms past Nishikori

The German is one win away from sealing his spot in a first French Open semi-final

Alexander Zverev sailed through to the last-eight at Roland Garros with an emphatic straight-sets triumph over Kei Nishikori, in a battle of the former US Open finalists.

The enigmatic German came out on top in a competitive opening set, before running riot to complete a 6-4 6-1 6-1 victory in less than two hours on a deserted Court Philippe Chatrier.

Having prevailed in a series of gruelling five-set epics to reach round four, Nishikori was unable to recover from losing the first set, with the former world No 4 winning just 40 per cent of points on his first serve against a ruthless Zverev.

The sixth seed will take on Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the semi-finals, after the 22-year-old battled past Federico Delbonis 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-4 in just under three hours to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Fresh from overcoming Casper Ruud in a gruelling five-set affair, Davidovich Fokina struck 42 winners and broke his Argentine opponent on seven occasions to progress in four sets on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Six of the best for Hewett and Reid

This pair is incredible.



🇬🇧s Alfie Hewett & Gordon Reid have won SIX consecutive Grand Slam titles in men's wheelchair doubles. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/Gk6XMZgymJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 6, 2021

Elsewhere, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won a sixth consecutive wheelchair doubles Grand Slam title in dominant fashion.

Hewett and Reid defeated French duo Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 6-3 6-0 to claim their 11th Grand Slam crown as a partnership.

Hewett will bid to make it two winners' trophies at Roland Garros for the second straight year when he takes on Shingo Kunieda in the wheelchair singles final.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android