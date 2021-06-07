French Open: Novak Djokovic digs deep to outlast Lorenzo Musetti

Novak Djokovic moves into the French Open quarter-finals after the retirement of his Italian opponent

Novak Djokovic progressed into the quarter-finals of the French Open after a stern test from Lorenzo Musetti. The world No 1 had wrestled the fourth-round match back from two sets down, before the Italian teenager was forced to retire late in the fifth set.

The contest ended when Djokovic was just two games away from victory at 6-7 (9-7) 6-7 (7-2) 6-1 6-0 4-0.

Musetti, who is ranked 76 in the world and playing in his first French Open, had produced inspired tennis for the first two sets before struggling physically as the match progressed.

He took a medical timeout prior to the fifth set and after conceding the contest, he left the court looking incredibly disappointed.

Matteo Berrettini will be Djokovic's quarter-final opponent, after he was the beneficiary of Roger Federer's withdrawal from the competition.

Rafael Nadal will take to Court Philippe Chatrier a little later on Monday afternoon and face another Italian teenager, Jannik Sinner.

Tough encounter for Djokovic

The world No 1 showed his resilience out on court

For two sets the world No 1 was pushed both physically and mentally by his younger opponent.

Although Musetti hadn't faced Djokovic on the tour before, he had practised with him, and the 19-year-old put his understanding to good use.

The teenager came from 4-1 down in the opening tie-break and after unleashing a series of single-handed backhand winners, he took it 9-7.

Lorenzo Musetti stunned with his variety and strength during the opening two sets

At the start of the second set, Musetti made an important hold. He continued to use his kick serve to great effect, matched Djokovic from the back of the court and introduced superbly timed slices and drop shots into his game.

Again, the set went the distance. This time, Musetti took the early lead and from 4-0 up, he calmly secured it to send ripples of anticipation around Court Philippe Chatrier that a major upset might be on the cards.

Next, came the turning point in the contest. Djokovic left court for a bathroom break and when he returned, he had a new sense of purpose.

As every minute passed, the Serb grew in stature and in contrast, his teenage opponent's energy levels dwindled. Djokovic took the third set in just 24 minutes and in the fourth, he dropped just four points.

Prior to the start of the decider, Musetti took a medical timeout and headed off court to receive treatment.

Once the Italian returned, he re-introduced his kick serve but still didn't look as sharp or fresh as he had done earlier in the match. Then, facing a 4-0 deficit, he opted to call time on proceedings and shook hands with Djokovic.

