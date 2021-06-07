Tennis News

French Open: Rafael Nadal dismisses Jannik Sinner to reach quarter-finals

The 13-time French Open champion will meet Diego Schwartzman in the last eight; he goes into the contest having won his last 35 sets in succession at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal has now won 104 matches at Roland Garros and lost just two
Rafael Nadal booked a quarter-final meeting with Diego Schwartzman, after a 7-5 6-3 6-0 victory over Jannik Sinner on Monday afternoon in Paris.

The straight-sets victory means the 13-time champion has now won 35 sets in succession at Roland Garros.

Against Sinner, Nadal weathered a spot of early pressure. He found himself 5-3 down in the opening set, before easing into a higher gear and never looking back.

Once Nadal had fully settled, he overpowered his teenage opponent and had the right answer to every question that Sinner posed.

The 35-year-old finished the contest having won 81 per cent of points on his first serve and forced Sinner into making 40 unforced errors.

The world No 10 Schwartzman awaits Nadal next, before a potential semi-final contest with Novak Djokovic, if he overcomes Matteo Berrettini.

Nadal and Schwartzman have met 11 times previously, including in the semi-finals last year, and despite the Spaniard holding a 10-1 record, he's not underestimating the 28-year-old.

"Against him I need to play well," Nadal said. "I think I am [playing well] but of course he's coming to it with confidence after playing some great matches here.

"So, let's see... it's the quarter-finals of probably the best tournament in the world, you can't expect an easy opponent in front of you."

